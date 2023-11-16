Prosthetics service fits in at Cancer Society

Southland Cancer Society prosthetics co-ordinator Becky Osmond (left) has received hundreds of prosthetic bras donated by H&J Smith retail general manager Lyn Harvey.

Hundreds of Southland women who wear prosthetic breasts will still be able to access products from the Southland Cancer Society after H&J Smith closes on Saturday.

H&J Smith general manager of retail Lyn Harvey said the department store had been supplying prosthetics to Southland women for several generations.

Ms Harvey said the store decided to give the stock, valued at about $27,000, to the society because management believed it was the best way to continue to care for customers who needed the service.

"We are really pleased the local Cancer Society has not only taken on the donation we’ve given them, but also Becky [Osmond], who is an exemplary staff member and someone who would do an amazing job helping these ladies."

H&J Smith prosthetics fitting specialist Becky Osmond would continue her work from the Cancer Society.

Ms Osmond said the continuity of the prosthesis and mastectomy bra fitting service was important because relationships were formed .

"People trust you and it is important people know who I am and my name, so when people come to see me they’re quite comfortable."

At the start of the year, H&J staff member Brenda Sutherland, with 34 years of experience, mentored Ms Osmond on new prosthesis and mastectomy bra fitting skills.

Keeping the service in Southland also meant women did not have to drive to Dunedin for fittings and purchases.

"At least here, we can offer everything — advice and products that will meet their needs."

H&J maintained a database of about 600 customers who used the service, but the store was unable to pass on the information to the new service at the Cancer Society without permission from the customers.

Ms Harvey said the store was seeking permission to pass on customer details to Ms Osmond, who was based at the Cancer Society’s Spey St premises.

Any prosthesis and mastectomy customers who wished to continue to access the service should contact H&J Smith to give their consent to release their information to Ms Osmond before the store closed, Ms Harvey said.

- By Toni McDonald