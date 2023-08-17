Sale of land for housing discussed

Nobby Clark. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A portion of Donovan Park could be developed to ease the city’s housing pressures, Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark says.

City councillors agreed on a public consultation process that might result in the sale of several parcels of parks and reserves, with at least one developer already showing interest in part of Donovan Park’s farm.

Invercargill City Council Parks and Recreation manager Caroline Rain presented the report "Parks Land Disposal Options for Consideration" at last Tuesday’s community wellbeing committee meeting.

The report summarised the review of land for disposal following a Long Term Plan (LTP) land disposal options discussion at a previous meeting where councillors requested land surplus to requirements be presented as options for disposal/release of land.

Mr Clark said the sale of Donovan Park had some urgency for him personally due to its potential for development.

"That parcel of land opens some options for us to achieve the housing outcomes that we’ve been striving for, for probably two decades."

Mr Clark said he had been approached by a potential developer who was willing to pay $6million for 5ha of Donovan Park.

The disposal process had already begun on Woodend Reserve, Queens Dr, Awarua Bay Reserve, Mokomoko Rd Reserve, and 231 Scott St.

Areas that had been deemed an "acceptable risk" for disposal include Rockdale Park, part of Bluff Hill Reserve, Conway Crescent Playground, Waihopai Sports Association, and Donovan Farm (part).

Areas that were "minimal risk" included the J.G. Ward Reserve, part of Newfield Park, Elizabeth St, Vernon St and McMillan St reserves, Bluff Camping Ground, and Bluff’s Suir St Reserve.

Submissions would be opened to the public and brought back to council before a final decision was reached.



