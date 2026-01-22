Super lineup at Teretonga

The ex-Shane Van Gisbergen Gen 3 Chev Camaro, a winner at Bathurst 2023, is due to do demonstration laps at Teretonga Park this weekend. PHOTO: TAYLER BURKE

Southlanders are in for a treat this weekend when the Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga Park International meeting takes place at Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

The best lineup of international drivers for several years, the return of a competitive big banger saloon category, a great line up of support classes and exhibition laps of two former race winning Gen 3 Supercars – both a Mustang and a Camaro – along with an opportunity to win a hot lap in one add up to the best January international field for many years.

Teretonga has a track record of bringing some of the biggest names in world motorsport to the south over its long history and with drivers from 11 different countries lining up in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy this weekend, it is entirely possible there are future Formula 1 stars in their midst.

The United States, Great Britain, Ireland, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Japan and China will all be represented on the grid. Almost all come from success in some of the top motor race series around the world.

As the series comes to Teretonga Park, Ugo Ugochukwu, an 18-year-old from New York leads the points from Japanese driver Kanato Le and Kiwi star Louis Sharp. Ugochukwu was, until recently, part of the McLaren Development Driver Programme. The field contains two Red Bull Junior drivers, European champion Freddie Slater, of the UK, Kiwi Supercars star Ryan Wood, who has rapidly adapted to single seater race cars, and two-time World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera, of Finland, making his circuit racing debut.

The supporting races feature one of the strongest line-ups of categories for several seasons with the SP Tools TA2 NZ Championship making its first appearance at Teretonga Park with big saloons powered by 6.2-litre custom-built LS3 V8 engines in which competitors run either Ford Mustang, Chev Camaro or Dodge Challenger bodywork.

The Bridgestone GR86 Championship features plenty of talented up-and-coming Kiwis while the Summerset GT NZ Championship features exotic race cars such as Porsche, BMW, McLaren, Mercedes and more.

The opening round of the Napa NZ Formula Ford Championship, featuring Winton driver Jacob Begg, and the Nexen Tyre Mazda Racing Super Series round out an exciting programme.

The action starts at 9am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday. Full information and tickets are available at nextgennz.co.nz and by booking online on their website you could go in the draw to win a Gen3 Supercar hot lap.

By Lindsay Beer