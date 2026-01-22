Waihopai claim title after comeback win

The Waihopai Bowling Club men’s open fours team which won the Southland title on Sunday are (from left) Roger Strong, Craig Merrilees, Craig Tinker and Robin Wilson. PHOTO: BOWLS SOUTHLAND

After nine ends and down 12-4 it did not look promising for the Waihopai men’s fours bowls team.

Waihopai were playing Edendale in the final of the Rothbury Southland open men’s fours final on Sunday.

Then in the 10th end a Craig Merrilees drive knocked all the Edendale bowls away and Waihopai scored seven off the end to trail 11-12.

In the 11th end Waihopai drew ahead 14-12. By the 14th end Waihopai were in front 17-12 but then the drama heightened when the jack was knocked out of play and the end had to be replayed.

Going into the last end Waihopai were ahead 18-13.

A well-placed Waihopai shot close to the jack meant Edendale could not get the necessary shots needed for the win unless they cleared the bowl out.

However, the drive missed and Waihopai took the title 18-14.

Waihopai Bowling Club president Murray Heath said by the 10th end Edendale were in charge of the game being played on their home green.

"They looked like they were going to an easy win."

However, the Merrilees drive was the turning point in the three-hour game and the team had only five ends left to take the win.

"So, that was a fairly top effort."

The team comprised Merrilees, Craig Tinker, Roger Strong and Robin Wilson. It was Wilson’s first Southland championship event and Strong’s first Southland championship title.

"The two Craigs, between them, they’ve got 48 Southland titles, so they’re very experienced."

All the fours finals including development titles were played at Edendale. "It was a great day, great atmosphere and a good crowd watching."

It was a pleasing result for the club which had some lean years in the men’s open fours, Mr Heath said.

The club last won the title in 2013 and it was the third time in the last 25 years it had been successful.

RESULTS

Rothbury Bowls Southland fours championship winners:

• Development women's Waverley

• Development men's Waikiwi

• Open women's Waverley

• Open men's Waihopai