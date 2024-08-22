Thursday, 22 August 2024

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Taranaki

    1. Southland
    2. Southland Express

    The SBS Bank Southland Stags team to face Taranaki at ILT Party in the Park - 80th Birthday Celebrations 

    Saturday August 24th 7.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill

    Adults $20, 2 x Kids under 14 go free with each adult ticket. Additional children are $8. 
    Tickets are encouraged to be pre-purchased online at Ticketek, or at the Civic Theatre or ICC Booking Office. 

    SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Taranaki
    SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Taranaki

     

    Game Day info:
    Gates open 6.20pm
    Kick off 7.05pm
    Halftime 7.45pm approx
    Fulltime 8.40pm approx 
    Sam Cullen Performing - fulltime-9.45pm approx
    Fireworks between fulltime and and 9.30pm approx 

    Southland Express