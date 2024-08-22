SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Taranaki

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The SBS Bank Southland Stags team to face Taranaki at ILT Party in the Park - 80th Birthday Celebrations
Saturday August 24th 7.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill
Adults $20, 2 x Kids under 14 go free with each adult ticket. Additional children are $8.
Tickets are encouraged to be pre-purchased online at Ticketek, or at the Civic Theatre or ICC Booking Office.
Game Day info:
Gates open 6.20pm
Kick off 7.05pm
Halftime 7.45pm approx
Fulltime 8.40pm approx
Sam Cullen Performing - fulltime-9.45pm approx
Fireworks between fulltime and and 9.30pm approx