The SBS Bank Southland Stags team to face Taranaki at ILT Party in the Park - 80th Birthday Celebrations

Saturday August 24th 7.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill

Adults $20, 2 x Kids under 14 go free with each adult ticket. Additional children are $8.

Tickets are encouraged to be pre-purchased online at Ticketek, or at the Civic Theatre or ICC Booking Office.

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Taranaki

Game Day info:

Gates open 6.20pm

Kick off 7.05pm

Halftime 7.45pm approx

Fulltime 8.40pm approx

Sam Cullen Performing - fulltime-9.45pm approx

Fireworks between fulltime and and 9.30pm approx