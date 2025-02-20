Southland cyclists power up at Oceania champs

Ellesse Andrews. Photo: Getty Images

Cycling Southland riders powered up their pedal skills, earning medal-winning glory at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships held in Brisbane this week.

Double Olympian Ellesse Andrews blitzed her competition by setting a world record in the newly standardised 1000m time trial for both genders.

Andrews achieved an incredible 1min 04.697sec over a previous record of 1:07.287 set by a Belgian male rider.

Fellow Southlander Tom Sexton also saw gold when he claimed the top gong, beating his rivals in the elite men’s individual pursuit, then added more to his treasure trove when he and fellow cyclists Marshall Erwood and Mitchell Fitzsimons claimed silver for the elite men’s team pursuit.

If that was not enough, Sexton also cycled away with some silverware for his second placing in the elite men’s omnium.

Andrews and Sexton were not the only cyclists from Murihiku to be struck with "medal fever"; Former Southland Boys’ High School student Magnus Jamieson, 19, won a bronze medal for his part in the elite men’s team pursuit.

Cycling Southland development officer Marc Prutton said, "He [Jamieson] looked good in that category, especially since he was coming out of the under-19s."

More gold was won by Sexton when he partnered with Campbell Stewart and they whipped around the Anna Meares Velodrome captivating the spectators with their Madison success.

The 200-lap, 50km competition showcased Sexton’s "Southland pedigree" and signalled his success on the cycling track was not limited to the Paris Olympics.

The gold medals kept coming for Sexton on the last day of the competition when he obliterated Australia’s Oliver Bleddyn in the elite men’s points race.

Southland’s elite riders are now gearing up for the track national championships, which will be held in the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome at ILT Stadium Southland from Monday, February 24, to Saturday, March 1.

"We’ve got about just over 20 in the Southland team, with a bunch of obviously experienced riders that will be looking to do well," Prutton said.