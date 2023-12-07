Southland falls to Country

Southland lost the first match of their 2023/2024 Hawke Cup cricket campaign to Otago Country at Queens Park last weekend.

The Southland team is coached by Jason Domigan and his brother Brendan Domigan captains the side.

Brendan won the toss on Saturday morning and opted to bat first in the two-day match but rain allowed only 43 overs to be played on day one.

The Southland batsmen made a good start with Kieran Lloyd and Aaron Hart taking the team through to 129 before Hart (38) was the second wicket to fall.

Lloyd remained comfortable out in the middle but three middle-order batsmen went cheaply. Lloyd was the sixth man out after scoring an impressive 92 runs from 116 balls.

Debutant Charlie Ottrey scored an important 38 runs while Jed Mockford scored an unbeaten 28 before Southland was all out for 264 on Sunday morning.

Otago Country’s Sukhdev Singh took six wickets and then the visiting batsmen professionally chased down the target with Cam Jackson hitting an unbeaten 109. Country earned first innings points with six wickets to spare.

Southland will head to Ashburton this weekend to take on Mid Canterbury.

- By John Langford