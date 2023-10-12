Still time to make your vote count in election

PHOTO: ODT FILES

There is still time to vote in this year’s general election.

Residents have until 7pm on Saturday to cast votes for the parties as well as the candidates to represent their region in the Parliament.

By Tuesday, about 722,713 New Zealanders had already cast their votes.

For those who were not already enrolled, it was not too late.

People could enrol and vote at the same time at any voting location right up until voting closes.

To enrol and vote, you must be 18 years or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and must have lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more at some time in your life.

When enrolling to vote, a person is considered to be a permanent resident if they’re in New Zealand legally and are not required to leave within a specific time. The last permanent address in New Zealand would determine which electorate a person should enrol in.

Anyone who is homeless can vote but they do need to have an address to enrol. The address does not have to be where they live, it could belong to someone else such as a family member, friend, church or support group.

Those on remand, home detention, serving a community-based sentence or in prison for a sentence of less than three years can vote.

There were also several voting locations across the region such as the Civic Theatre, Invercargill Central Ltd, the Southern Institute of Technology as well at schools and community centres in rural communities.

Go to the vote.nz website for the full list of places.