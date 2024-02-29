Sweet homecoming for Southland girls

Matatū player Amy Rule. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

You can take her out of Riverton but you can not take the town out of her — the small coastal town will always be close to the heart of Matatū and Black Ferns prop Amy Rule.

It will be a sweet homecoming for Rule and her Southland-connected team mates, centre Amy du Plessis and lock Emma Dermody, when they play at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Saturday. The match will kick off at 4.35pm.

Rule, who has played 20 games for the Black Ferns, is loving the fact the opening game for the side will be played at Rugby Park.

"I really want Southland to get behind the game and come out and watch some Super Rugby Aupiki. The three of us started here, came from here and we know it is going to be a beautiful afternoon," she said.

The tighthead prop was hoping to get as many friends and family to the game and was sure they would make themselves heard.

Though Matatū was based in Christchurch and most of the squad came from the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup side, the Matatū side knew it was representing the whole of the South Island and wanted to do them proud.

Rule has made swift advances since she first started playing rugby in her last couple of years at school, while living in Riverton.

She played for various teams while at school as she used rugby to try and stay fit for rowing.

But she got the rugby bug straight away and knew it was the sport for her. She just loved the contact and the ability to get involved.

Amy du Plessis

Upon leaving school she headed to Lincoln University to mix studying with rugby. She lasted a year at Lincoln and did not continue her studies as achievements with the oval ball took over.

She made her debut for the Black Ferns in late 2021 and then played in the national side when it won the World Cup in new Zealand in 2022.

Rule continues to grow and has lofty aims.

"I want to be the best tighthead prop in the world. To be strong at set piece and be able to get round the field and make an impact.

"I always want to give 100%, put my head down and get into my work."

She said the training had improved and she was lucky enough now to get paid to be a fulltime rugby player.

Some in the Matatū team were not full time players and had to juggle the training with other work. But the side was working hard now and looking forward to getting the season under way.

The team had gelled together well and the potential of the side was unlimited, she said.

"The Blues are going to be tough. They have a few superstars and have some incredible young talent who we are going to keep an eye on."

She said a good loud crowd backing the home team would be a huge help for the side.