Target shooting clubs in good shape

Target Shooting Invercargill member Max Russell lines up a shot. Photo: supplied

Invercargill's target shooting clubs are aiming to take out the top spot for the biggest membership growth again this year at the next Have-A-Go day on February 24.

Target Shooting Invercargill president Grant Russell said the Invercargill and Collegiate clubs experienced unprecedented growth last year.

Two introductory nights were booked to capacity pushing the overflow to be absorbed into the clubs’ two normal club evenings.

The clubs were pleasantly surprised with the level of interest being shown in the sport, as competitor numbers had been declining nationally.

But Russell was encouraged by the number of young people who not only wanted to try it out, but had kept attended club nights.

Both Southland Girls’ High School (SGHS) and James Hargest College teams performed well in the past year — with the SGHS first year shooters taking out fourth place in a national competition.

Both the Invercargill and Collegiate clubs had a long history of producing quality shooters who had been Southland representatives at national events as well as representing New Zealand at Commonwealth Games level, he said.

The introductory nights were a great environment for people to learn about the sport in a safe and supervised environment with all the equipment supplied.

"You don’t need anything. All you have got to do is turn up with the right attitude.

"We have a number of firearms and all the equipment that’s required.

"So basically someone can turn up without anything and participate in the sport ... they only have to be over 13 years old."

Some people viewed firearms as dangerous, but the club focused on teaching people how to use them in a safe manner, Russell said.

"It’s an incredibly safe sport. It’s probably one of the safest sports you can do, if you look at the injuries that happen in football, rugby or hockey.

"There has basically been zero instances [of accidents or injuries] on a small firearms range since 1890 or something," he said.

"It’s not dangerous because is very, very heavily controlled and well supervised. So there’s zero risk if people follow the instructions," he said.

Getting involved in target shooting usually only cost beginners a small weekly fee to cover costs and a club affiliation fee.

But for those who wanted to buy their own equipment, the cost depended on what level of investment the shooter wanted to make.

"I guess it’s like motor racing. You can buy something basic and have a lot of fun, or you can buy top-of-the-line.

"A rifle can start at $800 [and go] up to $30,000, depending on how much you want to spend," he said.

Russell wanted to remind those who were interested in trying out the sport, bookings were essential via the contact number listed on the club’s website.

By Toni McDonald