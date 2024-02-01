Tickets on sale for classic motor racing spectacular

Rodger Cunninghame, of Te Anau, in his Ford Mustang, a competitor in the Pre 78 Classic Saloon Class at this year’s Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest. PHOTO: VANESSA ADCOCK

Tickets for the Southland Sports Car Club’s annual classic motor race spectacular at Teretonga Park are on sale.

The Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest takes place at Teretonga Park from February 16-18 with many rare and exotic race cars across a variety of classes, including an international contingent from the United Kingdom as well as competitors from around New Zealand.

The event will feature pre-1978 classic saloons, the Historic & Vintage Racing Association, Formula Junior, vintage racing cars, classic saloons, sports cars, racing cars plus the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.

Presale tickets are available from Auto Centre, Tweed St, Invercargill, E Hayes & Sons, Dee St, Invercargill, and Harrisons Supplies in Gore.

Presale tickets are just $40 plus any applicable charges while a weekend pass at the gate over the weekend of the event is $50.

A single day pass for either Saturday or Sunday is $30 per day while children 14 & under are free throughout the event as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

- By Lindsay Beer