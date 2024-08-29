Tramping expo to inspire adventures around the south

Borland Lodge trustee Rodger Millar is thrilled to present Southland’s premier tramping expo on September 7. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Calling all novice and veteran trampers.

If you are a newbie wanting to level up on your tramping skills or a veteran ready to pass on your knowledge, then get ready for Southland’s premier tramping expo.

Borland Lodge Adventure and Education Trust, with the support of the Waihōpai City Lions Club, is bringing a unique tramping expo to the Waikiwi Rugby Clubrooms on September 7.

Exhibitors including tramping clubs, local businesses and organisations, will provide free practical knowledge on how to enjoy the great outdoors and get the best experience of easy level walks around Borland Lodge and Fiordland National Park.

Borland Lodge trustee and treasurer Rodger Millar said the expo was about bringing people together.

"The idea is to introduce the less skilled tramper to the more experienced ones and start conversations on tramping.

"You can get information about tramping and the outdoors online but it is not the same as talking to people face to face and getting their real life experiences in person."

Raising an awareness on how to tramp safely was the key focus of the event, as well as providing the community with the tools to practise good tramping protocols, he said.

"It is the sharing of knowledge on tramping, on Borland Lodge and on the Fiordland National Park.

"The expo will also promote the many other walks and areas around Fiordland that outdoor enthusiasts could take advantage of."

Visitors to the expo could look forward to gaining further information and guidance on tracks other than Milford Sound and local camping sites.

Mr Millar encouraged potential trampers to check out the Borland Lodge display because they would be sharing handy hints about using the lodge as a tramping base to begin their tramping expeditions.

If you would like to be an exhibitor or require further information contact: Rodger Millar, 021 135-0626, Grant Hubber 027 340-3704, Nick Perham 021 029-06313.

❏Tramping expo, Saturday, September 7, 10.30am-2.30pm, Waikiwi Rugby Clubrooms, Bainfield Rd, Invercargill.

Free admission. Refreshments available.