Transport plan approved

The Southland Regional Land Transport Plan has been approved by Environment Southland.

Environment Southland said it had approved the revised plan, which covered transport projects in the 2024-27 period. The plan sets the strategic direction and outcomes for transport across two regions.

It was developed by the combined Otago and Southland transport committees on behalf of the respective regional councils.

Following consultation and submissions, the revised plan includes funding bids for transport activities from the National Land Transport Fund.

The combined transport funding signalled in the plan is $1.28billion to 1.78b for Otago and $495million for Southland.

Southland Regional Transport Committee chairman and deputy chairman of Environment Southland Jeremy McPhail thanked submitters and those who had attended hearings from across Otago and Southland.

He was impressed with the breadth of the submissions.

"The submissions we received were thorough and those that spoke to us at the hearings were knowledgeable and passionate. I thank everyone for that. Where we were able, we’ve incorporated those ideas into the plan.

"The submissions we received also asked for more cycle trails and connections between our two regions, improvements to public transport, particularly for those disadvantaged and blind community members accessing health services, and requests for some projects to be brought forward for delivery sooner," he said.

"Another strong theme in the submissions was for improved passenger connections between Christchurch and Invercargill, notably rail."

The plan includes a significant increase in planned investment for maintenance and renewal of roading infrastructure across the two regions.

Other key changes to the transport plan include:

• Emphasising the importance of alternative transport options. Alternative transport options will be investigated during the period of the plan.

• Placing greater emphasis on promoting the development and connection of walking and cycling trails.

• An increased emphasis on the importance of an accessible transport system for people with disabilities.

• Minor changes to reflect the direction set out in the draft government policy statement on land transport released in March.

• More detail about the strategic corridors between the regions and across the South Island.

The next step will be to submit the plan to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Fifty-nine submissions were received on the plan.