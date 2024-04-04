Tribute act to honour legends

Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel aim to wow audiences at their tribute show Elton John vs Billy Joel when they perform at the Civic Theatre on Sunday as part of their national tour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Glam it up for a fabulous night at the Civic Theatre rocking to Elton John classics and crooning along to Billy Joel’s timeless tunes.

Aotearoa duo Cam Crawford and Sam Hyde are bringing their Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show to Invercargill this Sunday.

The entertainers have delighted thousands of Elton John and Billy Joel fans across thecountry with a string of sell-out performances with their award-winning homegrown show.

They debuted the wildly successful show in 2022 at Wellington’s Eat, Drink Play Festival for which they won the "best in play" award.

Last year saw them taking the show and their all New Zealand crew across the middle of the North Island, down to the tip of the South and over to the West Coast.

A spokeswoman said the shows had been getting a wonderful response from all ages.

Last year the pair took the show on the road around the country, selling out multiple theatres and large venues.

The award-winning professional music duo have been honing their piano-craft and music careers for more than two decades.

An early love for music and live performance saw them both in every possible musical ensemble in their formative school years.

In their separate musical endeavours, they each have extensive musical backgrounds, forming multiple bands at university and beyond, touring to Australia, Europe, Asia and the United States.

They have also performed on luxury cruise ships.

After joining forces in 2016, and discovering they had a shared passion for both live performance and a love of Rocket Man and Piano Man legends, Billy Joel and Sir Elton John, they spent years in preparation and rehearsals, perfecting their craft.

The result is a slick, polished and not-to-be missed show.

Elton John vs Billy Joel is a fitting tribute to their musical heroes.

Having over 30 billion Spotify streams combined, these legendary recording artists have provided the soundtrack for generations of loving fans worldwide.

Englishman Sir Elton has sold over 300 million records, while American Joel has sold more than 150 million.

Cam and Sam’s hit show comes complete with grand pianos, memorable costumes and the duo perform the two stars’ most popular recordings.

The show is heading to various centres throughout from April to June.

The South Island leg of the tour starts in Dunedin on April 5, coming to Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on Sunday.

Tickets are available via Ticketek.