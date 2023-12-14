Two titles for the taking at Riverside

Dunedin's Regan Constable will return to defend his Southland Title this weekend. PHOTO: CLARE McMURDO

Saloons and Streetstocks will be next to contest their Southland Championship Titles this Saturday at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway with the club hosting both grades as they race it out for local supremacy.

Local legend Steve Dryden, who is this season celebrating 50 years of speedway, will be one of the hot local favourites to claim the Streetstock Championship, but always runs with a bit of a target on his back in this contact grade where an underdog can cause a major upset.

That was the case last season when Dunedin driver Regan Constable won the championship amid some much favoured competition.

Constable will return to Riverside to defend the championship he won last season. There are also solid rumours several big names from both Dunedin and Christchurch are making the trek south for this championship.

Graham Williamson will be eager to repeat his Southland Championship heroics from last season at Riverside which saw him snare the Saloon Champs. Williamson has been in a solid run of form recently in the South Island Saloon Series, placing well within the top 10 cars.

Another local driver showing some pace is Mark Dobson in a car that is still fairly new to him, but with every outing getting faster as he adapts to the big changes from his old car.

Like the Streetstock grade, the Saloons will be counting on some out-of-town entries to make this championship an exciting one.

Stockcars will be running best pairs, which is always entertaining and full of impact, while Youth Saloons, Production Saloons and Six Shooters will be racing in support to these titles.

Racing starts at 2pm on Saturday with public gates opening at noon.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth