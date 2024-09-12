Unwavering commitment in round 5

Southland players observe a moment of silence in memory of Norm Hewitt during the round five Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Wellington and Southland at Porirua Park, in Wellington last Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Stags lost their round five National Provincial Championship match 36-12 to Wellington in windy conditions at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua on Saturday afternoon.

The Stags’ commitment could not be questioned, but they were outclassed by the unbeaten Wellington team. The locals scored six tries to Southland’s two.

Southland created numerous scoring opportunities with their ball running but their option-taking and accuracy were not where it needed to be to beat one of the competition leaders.

The Stags played into the wind in the first half and tried to hold on to the ball but they were not accurate enough and the turnovers were punished.

Wellington led 24-0 at halftime and then held on to the ball for long periods in the second half.

Southland’s scrum got off to a rough start but firmed up as the game wore on. The lineout accuracy wasn’t there late in the second half.

Captain Sean Withy put in another strong performance on the blindside flank. Centre Isaac Te Tamaki was impressive again on attack and defence and finished off a good team try.

Replacement loose forward Hayden Michaels was playing his first game of the campaign and used his strength to barge over for the Stags’ second try.

The Stags’ next game is against Canterbury at home tomorrow at 7.05pm.

All Black prop Ethan de Groot is expected to play for the Stags this week, while lock Mitchell Dunshea and loose forwards Blair Ryall and Dylan Nel will also be back available for what will be the first of three games in the space of 10 days.

The second game is against Manawatu on Wednesday night in Palmerston North.

Southland Junior Rugby:

Southland U19 24-46 Canterbury U19

Southland Metro U18 0-54 Otago Metro U18

Southland Country U18 26-33 Otago Country U18

Southland U18 Girls 17-22 Otago U18 Girls

Southland U16 Boys 53-0 Otago Country U16

Spikers U16 Boys 8-31 Otago Metro U16

- By John Langford