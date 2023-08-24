Upsets may continue in round 4

Finally the upsets are starting to come with Counties Manukau tipping over Bay of Plenty (BOP) to get on the board and the Taniwha mirroring that with a win over high flying Tasman — and a crushing win at that.

Dan Fisher, from Deep South Glass, and Bill Smith, from Regal Floors, are leading the charge in the South.

The South are 4 points clear of the Dunedin mob heading into round 4. To be fair, Simon Culhane from "GJ’s" is the South’s favourite son but is not helping the team much down there currently!!

As said Counties recorded a solid 13 point win over BOP last Friday night.

Auckland finally put one together with a 22-point win over Harbour in the battle of the bridge.

Canterbury just keep on winning with a 40-point thrashing of Manawatu. Mighty Northland crushed Tasman to get off the duck for the season.

High-flying Hawke’s Bay logged another win but Otago had a sideline conversion to win it in the final seconds — but alas no.

Otago are winless and, more importantly, lost Cam Millar for the season and their two stars in Nareki and Gilbert limped off as well.

In the late game on Sunday Taranaki remain unbeaten with a good win over Waikato to stay at the top of the tree.

The Wellington v Tasman shield match is being played after publication of the Express.

So what about round 4? Manawatu and Northland kick off on Friday with Manawatu being desperate for points — I’ll take the Taniwha but only just.

The ‘Jafas’ are at home to Hawke’s Bay and it is nearly too close to call, but I’ll tip Auckland. Taranaki should keep on winning over BOP on Saturday at home.

Winless Otago host winless Southland at the Greenhouse and with Otago being weakened I sniff an upset but I can’t pick them — surely Otago win?

Tasman will bounce back and beat North Harbour at home.

Canterbury host Wellington in the battle of the "heavyweights" and this will be some encounter — stick with the home team.

Surely Waikato bounce back and take care of neighbours Counties Manukau but there won’t be much in it. In the midweek game Auckland should dismantle lowly Manawatu.

Good luck with your selections, there will be a couple of upsets no doubt.

- By Paul Dwyer