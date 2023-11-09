V8 monsters set to tear up Riverside

Youth Saloons will battle it out for best pairs. PHOTOS: VANESSA ADCOCK

The roar of 900-horsepower V8 engines will fill the arena on Saturday as Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway hosts Round 3 of the Southern Sprintcar Series as well as the Southland Championship for Production Saloons and Best Pairs for Youth Saloons.

This action-packed meeting will come off the back of the first two rounds of action in Cromwell and Dunedin and mark the mid-stage of the series, in which Riverside will also host the final round in March next year.

Last year’s champion Adam Evans, of Central Motor Speedway in Cromwell, will be eager to take the series overall two seasons running but with Riverside’s inclusion after a season off, it will add the element of a different track for several drivers who have entered.

Evans, however, has tasted success at Riverside before across Sprintcars and Six Shooters.

95 Whetu Taewa is always popular in his Warriors Sprintcar ... Up The Wahs!

These cars are known as the Formula One of the dirt oval. These Winged Warriors always entertain and provide an adrenaline rush for all those trackside.

The Southland Production Saloon Championship will also be run at this meeting and should be a hard fought battle among some of the best drivers from Riverside as well as Cromwell and Dunedin.

Early season form has been shared around with Blake Hamilton, Blake Murdoch and Kahu Moxham all tasting success with race wins from the opening meeting.

At that meeting, Jared Dawson looked fast and you can never discount Life Member Tony Jones who will be at the front of the pack hunting for yet another Southland Championship trophy to add to the collection.

Racing gets under way at 2pm, with public gates open at noon.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth