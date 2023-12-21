Water restrictions in place for district

District-wide Stage Two water bans were put in place from midnight on Friday to build a buffer on regional water supplies before the demands of summer kick in.

Southland District Council water and waste strategic manager Grant Isaacs said the council’s facilities were limited to how much water could be supplied.

While NIWA was predicting a slightly wetter summer, the district needed to get ready now by conserving water as much as possible, he said.

A Stage Two ban only allowed hand-held watering between 7pm and 7am and a total ban on unattended sprinklers.

Water carriers would also have flow restrictions applied.

"If we all play our part in conserving water, we’ll have a better chance of getting through the summer without imposing more stringent restrictions."

Mr Isaacs asked residents to report any leaks to council on the district council’s website.