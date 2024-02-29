Welcome the Super Rugby Aupiki stars to the South

Matatū perform a haka ahead of a Super Rugby Aupiki match last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

There will be plenty of chances for fans to get up and close to the Matatū this weekend.

Rugby Southland is getting behind the game and fans are invited to Invercargill Airport on Friday to welcome Matatū to the deep South. The flight arrives at 10.10am tomorrow.

In the afternoon at Rugby Park there will be a free public open captain’s run from 2pm-3pm for fans to meet the team, and get photos and signatures.

On Saturday morning, young female players are welcome to join members of the team to do skills and drills alongside Rugby Southland staff. This is at Southland Girls’ High School fields from 10am-11am. It is a free event but spaces are limited.

On game day on Saturday, gates will open at 1.30pm with a curtain raiser between Midlands and Marist women’s sides at 2pm.

The match will feature kapa haka, live music and giveaways. The main Super Rugby Aupiki game kicks off at 4.35pm.

Children aged 12 and under go free and adult tickets are $15 from the Civic Theatre, Ticketek online or at the game. The whole venue will be general admission, so get in early for a seat in the grandstand.

All 2023 registered female players can redeem a free ticket to the game by checking their emails.

The ILT and Community Trust have contributed to make the game happen.