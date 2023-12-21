Young entertainers delight

Otatara Preschool children get in the Christmas spirit on stage after being led into Age Concern. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Otatara Preschool children eagerly filled the stage to perform Christmas songs and dances to the delight of Age Concern Southland members in Invercargill on Tuesday.

After weeks of practice, Otatara tamariki entertained 98 appreciative Southland kaumatua as they enjoyed their Christmas meal.

"We started doing this 13 years ago and it’s just a good way to connect with the community," head teacher Emma Allen said.

Bagpiper Bill Blakie (left), who enjoyed the children's performance along with the audience.

The children put on a concert for the Age Concern members twice a year which sparked much joy for the elderly and was an event they looked forward to.

"The kids’ performance makes a huge difference to them," Age Concern Southland manager Janette Turner said.

By Nina Tapu