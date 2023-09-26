Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Your Southland Stags team to face Bay of Plenty

    1. Southland
    2. Southland Express

    Your Southland Stags team to face Bay of Plenty

    Rugby Park Stadium 

    Invercargill

    Wednesday 27th September 2023

    7.05pm Kick off

    Charity Round for Hawthorndale Care Village

    Special Charty Jersey to be revealed at kick off 

    Your Southland Stags team to face Bay of Plenty
    Your Southland Stags team to face Bay of Plenty

     

     SBS Bank Southland Stags 

    1.Jack Sexton

    2.Jack Taylor

    3.Quinn Harrison- Jones

    4.Danny Drake

    5.Josh Bekhuis ©

    6.Shneil Singh

    7.Hayden Michaels

    8.Jacob Coghlan

    9.Jay Renton

    10.Marty Banks

    11.Gabriel Hamer-Webb

    12.Matt Whaanga

    13.Scott Gregory

    14.Viliami Fine

    15.Rory Va Vugt (vc)

    16.Nic Souchon

    17.Hunter Fahey

    18.Morgan Mitchell

    19.Blair Ryall

    20.Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa

    21.Jahvis Wallace (blazer game) 15th 

    22.Dan Hollinshead

    23.Tevita Latu

    Southland Express