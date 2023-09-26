You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Your Southland Stags team to face Bay of Plenty
Rugby Park Stadium
Invercargill
Wednesday 27th September 2023
7.05pm Kick off
Charity Round for Hawthorndale Care Village
Special Charty Jersey to be revealed at kick off
SBS Bank Southland Stags
1.Jack Sexton
2.Jack Taylor
3.Quinn Harrison- Jones
4.Danny Drake
5.Josh Bekhuis ©
6.Shneil Singh
7.Hayden Michaels
8.Jacob Coghlan
9.Jay Renton
10.Marty Banks
11.Gabriel Hamer-Webb
12.Matt Whaanga
13.Scott Gregory
14.Viliami Fine
15.Rory Va Vugt (vc)
16.Nic Souchon
17.Hunter Fahey
18.Morgan Mitchell
19.Blair Ryall
20.Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa
21.Jahvis Wallace (blazer game) 15th
22.Dan Hollinshead
23.Tevita Latu