Southland stadium idea gains momentum

Invercargill's Rugby Park has been a topic of interest in the city this year after the council pulled back on remedial work. Photo: ODT Files

A new stadium for Southland will be discussed further on the back of a working group getting the green light.

On Tuesday, Invercargill City Council backed the creation of the group which would also include representatives from Rugby Southland and Active Southland.

It follows a decision from the council in May which put the future of Invercargill’s main ground, Rugby Park, in jeopardy.

As part of a long term plan meeting that month, the council blindsided the rugby union by halting scheduled work of $2.8 million in 2025.

A meeting between the two parties ensued, with a decision made to undertake a small amount of remedial work on a section of grandstand and the roof, as well as establish a working party.

On Tuesday, committee chair Darren Ludlow asked what the partnership with Rugby Southland would look like.

“Can I ask you if the partnership is one where Rugby Southland see themselves as a financial contributor as well, or are they just a tenant with a wish list?”

Council community spaces and places general manager Rex Capil said the rugby union saw themselves as an active partner and had already tried to source funding, albeit unsuccessfully.

He hoped a final report could be presented to council in the early stages of the next financial year.

Included in the Tuesday report was a concept development proposal for a regional outdoor stadium.

The project brief covered such topics as the future of rugby, issues and opportunities for outdoor sport and recreation, and community entertainment.

Councillors Ria Bond and Grant Dermody will be appointed to the joint working group alongside Capil.

Dermody’s inclusion wasn’t without some push-back, as councillor Ian Pottinger pointed out the first-term councillor had previously been a board member for Rugby Southland.

Other councillors saw no issue, and the recommended trio were ultimately approved.

Rugby Park is currently hosting games for the Southland Stags in the National Provincial Championship.

Issues highlighted by the council in relation to the park include a high rate of deterioration for the ground's main building, issues with asbestos, building on the boundary and an undulating landscape.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air