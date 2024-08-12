Southland supporters revel in derby win

Supporting the Southland Stags from a young age are Aidan Davison, 7, Carter Batt, 6, and Jacob Batt, 5. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A maroon crowd filled the Rugby Park stadium in Invercargill on Saturday to watch the Southland Stags achieve a long-awaited victory over Otago at the start of the NPC season.

The home team had a 22-13 win — Southland’s first against Otago since 2020.

The victory was warmly received by supporters. Among them were the trio of Josh O’Conner, Max Bryson and Harry Robertson, who were stoked with the result against Otago.

"We come to every home game, but the Stag Day [Southland-Otago game] is one of our favourites because it is a premium rivalry," Mr Bryson said.

"We all put on the maroon shirt, have a couple [of beers] and spend a good day with the mates."

A police spokesman said there were no significant issues arising from Stag Day this year, and it was positive to see such a large number of people enjoying themselves and keenly supporting their respective teams.

Police dealt with several "minor incidents and an alcohol prevention team worked into the evening to ensure that all those celebrating were safe".