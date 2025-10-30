Stocks replenished as reconnecting work continues

A map shows the power outage situation around the South as at noon today. Photo: PowerNet

Thousands of kilometres of lines and other materials are being brought south as work continues to reconnect power to the region.

Over 4000 customers - 2820 in Southland and 1550 in Otago - remained without power at noon today, PowerNet chief executive Paul Blue said.

Truck-and-trailer units, air freight and trains were all being used to transport essential supplies south, replenishing depleted stocks as the recovery continues, Mr Blue said.

“Cory’s, alongside our fantastic industry colleagues from Network Waitaki, Unison, Delta, Connetics, Central Power Installations, ElectroNet and Aurora Energy, have been amazing in providing materials, staff, and equipment to support our restoration efforts," he said.

"Some material supplies had run low, and the latest shipments will keep our progress moving."

He said the team was doing a good job, although admitted it was a big job and work would continue into next week.

"Our expanded team is doing an exceptional job in challenging conditions. While we’ve made some great progress in getting the lights back on [and the milking sheds running] for many, there is still a significant amount of work ahead which will continue into next week."

An online form had been set up by PowerNet for people to log their fault, which Mr Blue encouraged those affected to make use of.

"We encourage people to fill the form out for friends, family, or neighbours who cannot access the form," Mr Blue said.

"This is the best way for customers to let us know their situation and to tell us more details of any damage.

"Thank you to the many people have reported their individual outages to us already. We have recorded as many of these as possible, and this form allows you to provide further information to us which helps streamline our restoration process."

Emergency Management said a state of emergency remains in place at least until tomorrow morning.

Community barbeques would be held at the Tokonui Tavern and Dipton Golf Course tonight from 5.30-8pm.

There would also be barbeques at Otautau Sports Complex from 11-1am tomorrow, and at 6pm at Mossburn Community Centre.

- Allied Media