Te Anau gunman fled after firing at vehicle

A gunman who fired shots at a vehicle in Te Anau this morning fled towards Milford Sound, forcing police to close the Milford Road.

Police closed SH 94 after responding to reports of a gun being fired at a campsite in Te Anau earlier this morning.

"A person reportedly fired shots at a vehicle at the Henry Creek Campsite in Te Anau, left the campsite and drove towards Milford Sound," police said in a statement.

Police found the man a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Nobody else was being sought in relation to the matter and the road was now open.

The 35-year-old man will be appearing in court later today to face firearms charges.

Southern Discoveries chief executive Kerry Walker said staff did not feel threatened during the incident, nor did they see or hear the alleged gunman, but were glad the incident was over.

"We were all aware of it, and the buildings were all locked down in Milford Sound as soon as we were advised by police."