25 years of help in classroom marked

Teacher aide Beth Hewlett divvies up her celebratory cake as West Gore School celebrates her 25th anniversary of work at the school. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

After 25 years, a West Gore School teacher aide says it was all about making a difference in a child’s life.

The school’s faculty gathered in the staff room to celebrate the anniversary of Beth Hewlett’s work helping pupils in her role as a teacher aide.

There was a large spread of food, speeches were made, and a round of applause as Mrs Hewlett cut a cake marking the occasion.

Mrs Hewlett said after all these years, the satisfaction came from helping out and seeing a difference "in the children I’ve come across, who are struggling with something, to suddenly, with a bit of extra input and time, understand what they’re doing".

"Watching them grow, grasping new skills, it’s huge. It makes you feel good," she said.

Mrs Hewlett said it was a career path where she felt she could be valuable to someone’s life in a special way.

"Everyone wants to do something worthwhile, that makes a difference, that helps. And I like to help people."

It was also a remarkable feeling to see children she had helped in the past.

Mrs Hewlett said the feeling of reconnection and seeing them succeed was amazing.

"A few years ago, a student was visiting from the high school for some reason, and it was one of the children I had dealt with quite a bit.

"They said ‘hello, are you still here’, and then ‘I miss you Mrs Hewlett’. She said she enjoyed that time, and that’s lovely."

The celebration was a surprise for Mrs Hewlett, who was humble in regards to her career and achievements.

"I’m very good at telling other people how good they are, but when it happens to you, it’s very different.

"I really appreciate this. It’s lovely. I wasn’t expecting it,"

West Gore School principal Linda Fraser congratulated Mrs Hewlett on the milestone, and said she was a shining example of loyalty and passion in the teaching community.

"I think it’s incredible, especially in this day and age. She’s obviously found a sense of purpose here, something she enjoys and is passionate about.

"I think it’s a sterling effort, really, to stay committed at one school, all the changes she’s had to adapt to. I think it says a lot about Beth," she said.

