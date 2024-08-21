$4700 top price paid at auction sale

Kevin Johnston (left), of Edievale, meets his new dog Chopper, which he bought in the dog sale held at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site, from Will Sutherland, of Wendon Valley, on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Maddy Collins, of Waikaka, sold her dog Loop for the top price at the dog sale held in conjunction with the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Sale.

Loop, a 5-year-old heading dog, sold for $4700 at the auction on Saturday.

About 30 heading and huntaways were entered in the sale.

Carrfields’ auctioneer Nicol Gray said this year’s sale was "a wee bit flat" as farmers were cautious in their spending at present.

"The good dogs sold well, as in the previous year."

The top price for huntaways was $2700, paid to Darcy Hamilton, of Te Anau, for his bitch Myia.

It was well worth holding the sale when everyone was gathered for the dog trials, Mr Gray said.

Carrfields gave half of the commission fee to Hospice Southland.

"The Carrfields team are very proud to be associated with the dog sale and also with the hospice."

Will Sutherland, of Wendon Valley, sold his year-old heading dog Chopper for $400 to Kevin Johnston, of Edievale.

He bought Chopper when he was a pup from Alex De’Lay, of Waikaka, Mr Sutherland said.

"He’s a good fella to have around.

"Never causes any trouble.

"Gets on with the other dogs."

Chopper had very good breeding with lineage links to top New Zealand dogs owned by Brian Dickison and the late Neil Evans.

He was starting to work well.

"He’s a pretty natural sort of a wee dog."

He sold Chopper because he had two other pups to train.

"I sell a few dogs here and there."

He did not mind the price he received for the dog.

"As long as he goes to a good home he’ll be right."

Mr Johnston said he was a little surprised there was not much interest in the dog when bidding opened at $300.

"You don’t buy a pup for that money now."

He would have paid up to $200 more if someone had joined in the bidding.

