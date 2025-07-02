A&P shows get funding boost from government

Volunteer-led A&P shows such as the Gore A&P Show and the Wyndham A&P Show will recieve money from the government to help ease financial strain. Photos: The Ensign files

A boost from central government will give volunteer-led A&P shows the gift they need to keep on going, Southern organisers say.

Gore A&P Association president Martin Powley said the government funds will be helpful in attracting a younger audience and in keeping people coming back.

"We’re struggling and that’s an exceptionally nice present," he said.

Royal Agricultural Society Southern District chair Rob Hall said the money works out as $1000 a year for four years, for each of the 94 shows across the country.

He said the money has been earmarked for the many volunteers that help with the show.

"We’re all volunteers," Mr Powley said.

"Everyone that puts stuff up, puts stuff down, comes to meetings every month, does the ram shows, they're all volunteers."

Mr Powley said the money could also be used for advertising and entertainment to attract the younger audience and to keep them coming back.

In the Gore association, only the secretary and the show secretary were on a wage, because they do "a heck of a lot" of work, Mr Powley said.

They charge vendors a minimal fee for power, and the rest of the money is earned from admission.

"We make money out of our gate and that's the only way we make money to keep the wheels going," Mr Powley said.

Wyndham A&P Society president Mike Henderson said they were lucky in that their show was one of the bigger, stronger ones.

"I say we're lucky, but I don't think we are, we work really hard to get those people on the gates," he said.

"Lucky is not the right word for it, but we do have a good following."

Mr Hall said it was the smaller, and therefore smaller budgeted, shows in the district who needed more help and were more volunteer-led.

Mr Henderson said the Wyndham show had a "really, really good", young, enthusiastic committee which made their show a little stronger than the others.

The Wyndham president said they were happy with the funding, as it recognised the importance of A&P shows in the rural sector.

Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay said he had seen first hand the tireless hours volunteers put in to these shows.

He also said he had seen how the much the small town committees had struggled to stretch a dollar, and wanted to ease some of the financial strain.

"In every part of the country I’ve visited, people have told me the same thing — A&P shows are a fixture on the rural calendar, and they want their local show to keep going, but organisers have told me even small costs add up," he said.

“This funding sends a clear message: we see the work of rural New Zealand, we value your contribution, and we’re making practical investments that are felt on the ground.”

