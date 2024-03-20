Apprentice builders challenge

Entries for the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Annual Apprentice Challenge close this week.

The challenge, designed for apprentice builders, tasks them to complete a building project within eight hours.

NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said NZCB was proud to be championing the development of the industry through events like it.

The challenge was designed to complement the learning that apprentices received through their studies, he said.

"While any building apprentice is welcome to enter the NZCB Apprentice Challenge, our apprentice network members can sign up for the challenge at no cost, which is one of the great benefits of being part of the network."

Entries can be completed at the apprentice challenge website.

The finished projects from the challenge must meet minimum safety standards and will be judged by a panel of builders, practitioners and industry educators.

The Southland heat of the challenge will be held in Invercargill on Saturday April 6.