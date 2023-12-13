Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sergeant Eric Browne, of Gore
What are you watching and why?
I watch YouTube quite a lot. I mainly just use it for news.
What are you reading and why?
12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson. It’s good. It’s basically a motivational book.
What are you listening to and why?
I listen to all sorts. Quite a few audiobooks and podcasts, but music-wise I listen to wide array of stuff on Spotify. The only thing I don’t listen to is opera.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Gaming.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I like hanging out down at the river at Otamita Rd. I like taking my dogs and daughter.