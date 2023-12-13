Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I watch YouTube quite a lot. I mainly just use it for news.

What are you reading and why?

12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson. It’s good. It’s basically a motivational book.

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to all sorts. Quite a few audiobooks and podcasts, but music-wise I listen to wide array of stuff on Spotify. The only thing I don’t listen to is opera.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Gaming.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I like hanging out down at the river at Otamita Rd. I like taking my dogs and daughter.