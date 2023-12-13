Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Sergeant Eric Browne, of Gore

    What are you watching and why?

    I watch YouTube quite a lot. I mainly just use it for news.

    What are you reading and why?

    12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson. It’s good. It’s basically a motivational book.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I listen to all sorts. Quite a few audiobooks and podcasts, but music-wise I listen to wide array of stuff on Spotify. The only thing I don’t listen to is opera.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    Gaming.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    I like hanging out down at the river at Otamita Rd. I like taking my dogs and daughter.