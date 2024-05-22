Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I do like documentaries. I download them and stream them. I love documentaries or anything factual.

What are you reading and why?

I am reading the Bible. Because I’m a Christian.

What are you listening to and why?

Once again, it’s mainly Christian music.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Watching my chooks. I love my chooks.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The view out of my kitchen window. It’s beautiful. I’m up on a bit of a hill and there’s mountains, rolling hills and sheep. It’s just gorgeous.