Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Lana McMillan SuperGrans Gore Back 2 Basics manager

    What are you watching and why?

    I do like documentaries. I download them and stream them. I love documentaries or anything factual.

    What are you reading and why?

    I am reading the Bible. Because I’m a Christian.

    What are you listening to and why?

    Once again, it’s mainly Christian music.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    Watching my chooks. I love my chooks.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    The view out of my kitchen window. It’s beautiful. I’m up on a bit of a hill and there’s mountains, rolling hills and sheep. It’s just gorgeous.