Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lana McMillan SuperGrans Gore Back 2 Basics manager
What are you watching and why?
I do like documentaries. I download them and stream them. I love documentaries or anything factual.
What are you reading and why?
I am reading the Bible. Because I’m a Christian.
What are you listening to and why?
Once again, it’s mainly Christian music.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Watching my chooks. I love my chooks.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
The view out of my kitchen window. It’s beautiful. I’m up on a bit of a hill and there’s mountains, rolling hills and sheep. It’s just gorgeous.