Hope programme will break cycle

Family harm practitioner and tamariki advocate Amy McSoriley (left) and Gore Shift Mind & Body owner Kristie Clark have worked on a new programme. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A new initiative in Gore will try to help young victims of family violence become healthy and happy members of society, with hopes of breaking the cycle.

Rangatahi Mahi is a new eight-week programme from Gore & Clutha Whanau Refuge, and is the brainchild of family harm practitioner and tamariki advocate Amy McSoriley.

She said it would help to address issues with the "pandemic" of family violence in New Zealand, specifically with younger victims.

"At the refuge, we’re strong believers in prevention being the best intervention.

"Get in early [and] break the cycle to prevent these kids growing up to be perpetrators or victims in the future."

The refuge, in partnership with Shift Mind & Body in Gore, will work to help those who have experienced family violence.

Young people would do workouts and learn about health and wellbeing.

It would not just be the physical aspect they would be working on, Mrs McSoriley said.

"We’ll have a business mentor every session [and] really tap into our local talent.

"[We’ll] get them to come in and explain their role [and] what they can be doing to set themselves up.

"We’ll also have anti-violence education as well, equipping these kids with tools and coping mechanisms to help them at home."

The sessions will be held at 7am.

Transportation, equipment such as shoes and gym clothes, and food would be provided to make sure the youth get the most out of the sessions.

"Any barriers that people might think could be in the way we’re going to smash ... in any way we can.

"We’re going to get these kids up bright and early, and then we’ll be responsible for getting them to school on time."

It was all about creating a positive space for people to grow, Mrs McSoriley said.

"A big drive for us at the office is helping these kids to feel united in a positive sense. Sometimes at home, the family might not be the best environment.

"When you walk in the doors here, it’s positive. You’re united [and] it’s a safe space for you to make every interaction count."

Shift Mind & Body owner Kristie Clark said she and Mrs McSoriley had been workshopping the idea for a few months.

She was excited to help out.

"Fitness especially [is] a really good outlet for a lot of people.

"If there’s a lot going on, it can give you a lot of clarity and a bit of an exit.

"[Mrs McSoriley] saw what fitness does for people and had this cool idea, so we put together a little bit of a plan.

"When you can overcome a difficult workout or a difficult situation, it’s about being able to show yourself that you can do things if you try and you put the work in."

The programme is open for referrals, be it from police, schools, or anyone who knew someone affected by family violence.

Mrs McSoriley said if anyone had someone in mind to email her or the refuge.

