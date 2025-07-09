Principal brings community focus

St Peter’s College board of trustees member Ceri Macleod and principal Kieran Udy are making changes to reflect the community’s needs. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

Small changes beget the future for St Peter’s College, as the school moves to better reflect its community’s needs.

Principal Kieran Udy, who joined the school earlier in the year, is vocal about his desire to better connect with the community.

Now two terms on, Mr Udy said they have been working to implement and respond to the community and parent voice, tweaking where needed.

"At this stage it’s just some minor changes. The whanau time system is changing, because of student and parent voice.

"There’s increased time for numeracy and literacy in the junior school, our seniors are doing some stuff around careers and future-focused education," he said.

School spirit had been a big focus as well, with the house competitions picking up in a big way, as well as St Peter’s Day being expanded on.

"It’s been great. Traditionally it’s just been a mass, but we had a range of sports and art activities for students,

"We finished the day with a tractor pull, house versus house and we’ll reveal the winner early next term," he said.

The curriculum will also be adapted next year, with the school hoping to better reflect opportunities for students in the local area.

Mr Udy said this would not only help with a transition into the workforce for leavers, but would also better connect and retain young people in Gore.

"We’re saying what are local industries, what are the opportunities there, and how can we align what we learn at school with them?" he said.

The board of trustees’ presiding member Ceri Macleod said this was a great step to help students self-actualise into adulthood.

"Our focus in on our students and how we can help them the best they can, whatever direction they take.

"The Southland economy is thriving and we want to show our students what career pathways are available locally.

"There are so many exciting opportunities, on our doorstep," she said.

St Peter’s College was in a great place, Mrs Macleod said and she was excited to see how the school will continue to evolve — maintaining its focus on academic excellence while expanding on vocational opportunities for students.

"Our students are amazing and our focus remains on helping ensure they thrive and excel.

"They’re an incredible bunch, supported by equally strong staff and leadership team, of which Kieran is leading.

"I think we’ve got a very strong, positive future ahead, and I’m very privileged to be involved here," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz