Between you and me

What are you watching and why?
I’m watching The Good Doctor at the moment. I’ve almost finished it . It’s quite cool — we learn a heap.
What are you reading and why?
Colleen Hoover. Her books are quite good. I quite like them. I finished Verity and I hear that’s going to be made into a movie.
What are you listening to and why?
Chris Stapleton. His concert is coming up. Going to miss it because I’m getting married, but he’s good.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Farming. I live on the farm so yeah, I enjoy it.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
Hi-B Hair. I work here — come get a haircut!