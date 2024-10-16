Between you and me

Molly Burgess, emerging hair stylist.

I’m watching The Good Doctor at the moment. I’ve almost finished it . It’s quite cool — we learn a heap.

What are you reading and why?

Colleen Hoover. Her books are quite good. I quite like them. I finished Verity and I hear that’s going to be made into a movie.

What are you listening to and why?

Chris Stapleton. His concert is coming up. Going to miss it because I’m getting married, but he’s good.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Farming. I live on the farm so yeah, I enjoy it.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Hi-B Hair. I work here — come get a haircut!