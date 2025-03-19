Between you and me

Tara Maxwell, owner of First National Real Estate and MRL Property Management.

Really interesting, but definitely watching Married at First Sight, because everybody else at the offices watches it, and we chat about it during the morning tea break. It’s absolute rubbish, but it’s addictive.

What are you reading and why?

I’m reading a book by Chris Whitaker, called All the Colours of the Dark. My sister told me it was the best book she’d ever read, and I can’t put it down. It’s a brilliant book. I didn’t buy it either, I went to the Gore Library, so there you go.

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to all sorts of things, but mostly wellbeing podcasts. It keeps me focused on my health, and my happiness.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I would say spending time at home. [I have a] really busy career in business, so just having time at home is what I like.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

It would be our brand new offices!