Birthday celebrated in tandem

Identical twins Jim and George Simpson celebrated their 93rd birthday at Enliven Resthaven Village last week.

The brothers said they usually celebrated their birthday together but this year was a little different because they were both living in the rest-home.

George moved into the rest-home about two years ago and Jim came in March.

Their Christian faith was very important to both of them and they were grateful to have lived so long, they said.

"No doubt about that," George said.

"It has been a wonderful journey and it’s good to know in lots of ways the best is yet to be," Jim said.

"That’s the thrust of living to know we have eternal life in Jesus."

They were not in the habit of taking advantage of the fact they were identical twins and playing tricks on people, they said.

However, Jim’s daughter Ali Wilden recalled a time when the Capris Restaurant staff in Gore were very perplexed that George, a regular customer, came in for a second lunch one day.

It was of course Jim who come in after George had visited earlier in the day.