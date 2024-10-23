Blooming field to open for fundraiser

The Rev Dr Rainier Raath and convener Alison Caldwell check out the tulips ready to be taken in by the public next Monday. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Get ready to stop and smell the tulips next week as Tulip Open Day marks 20 years of celebrating the flowers’ majestic colours.

On Labour Day, the 20th annual Tulip Open Day will be held at the Edendale Presbyterian Church from 1pm-4pm, with a chance to see the majesty of a field in full bloom and even order some for yourself.

The event is run by the church with help from local organisations whose members have donated their time to help run vans, stalls and make food for the occasion. There will be a paddock open for the public to go into and take photos, and a van will be available to and from the church for $2.

For those looking for a more aerial view, there will be helicopter rides available to take in the beauty from above.

Convener Alison Caldwell said the community always came out to enjoy seeing the tulips.

"It’s the mass planting of it that blows people’s minds. A mass of colour — a lot of people just love it," she said.

Mrs Caldwell said there would be stalls and displays at the church as well, and a chance for people to order tulips of their own.

"The main fundraiser is the selling of the bulbs. They can see the display of the cut flowers and put orders in for next year at around March.

"There’s about 21 [types] of bulbs we will sell. The stalls range from a variety of food, soaps, polished stones, art, honey [and] sweets, that sort of thing," she said.

The tulip fields are almost ready to be harvested but must be seen to be believed.

Edendale business Triflor donated the bulbs for the event. A percentage of the proceeds from bulb sales will be given back to the community.

Mrs Caldwell said the company was an integral part of the day.

"They’ve been very good at helping us organise this. It’s our main fundraiser, and Triflor get to showcase their flowers, their business and the fact they are very keen for community involvement," she said.

Edendale Presbyterian Church Rev Dr Rainier Raath said it was a chance to see a remarkable sight.

"It’s a once in a year occasion. If you miss it, you have to wait. The timeframe is really short to see this, they’ve already started with debudding.

"It’s a chance for people to see God’s creation, the beautiful colours you see, it’s amazing.

"You can’t imagine how beautiful this is, how it blends in with everything, that’s what draws people in," he said.

Rev Dr Raath said last year went very well, and was thoroughly enjoyed by those who attended.

"A lot of people came through last year. It was a beautiful day, a mass of people came through the paddocks to take photos, look at the tulips.

"It’s family orientated, come and have a nice day, order your bulbs and enjoy the colours," he said.

Paddocks are not normally open to the public, but Triflor has opened one for people to walk through and take photos. All other paddocks are not to be entered, and it was advised if conditions were muddy to bring a change of footwear.