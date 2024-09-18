Camera club revives Battle of the Bell

Gore Camera Club members Alison Moore and Alan Ritchie have a new trophy for the return of the Battle of the Bell photography competition. PHOTO: BOB SMITH

The lack of a bell has not deterred Gore Camera Club members in reviving an old competition.

A new version of the Battle of the Bell competition, which in the past was contested between five camera clubs from Balclutha south, will be held in Gore on Saturday.

Organiser Alan Ritchie said after the club was founded in 1954, the late Ian McKelvie organised the Battle of the Bell for the southern camera clubs.

"[It was ] probably the biggest night of the year with the old Gore High clubrooms filled to capacity."

After Mr McKelvie died, the competition lapsed and has not been held for about 20 years.

When Mr McKelvie’s widow Edna held her 100th birthday earlier in the year, the topic of the Battle of the Bell came up, leading Mr Ritchie to think about reviving the popular competition which was always a "fun night".

He contacted the Clutha Camera Club to find out whether members would like to take part in a revived competition.

"They have discussed the proposal and are very keen for it to happen."

It was not known where the original trophy was but a substitute cow bell had been found and mounted on wood for a trophy.

At this stage it would be contested by the two clubs who had about the same number of members.

If the event proved successful, other clubs would be approached to take part, Mr Ritchie said.

Each club entered four digital entries in sections which include photojournalism, natural history and landscape.

Former Gore Camera Club member Jim Creighton is the judge.

Points will be awarded for first, second and third and the club with the most points will win the trophy.

On the day of the competition, which would run from 1pm to 4pm, events would include Mr Creighton explaining how he had judged the photographs, group activities and a guest speaker.

Visitors would be welcome to attend the event at the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church hall in Gore.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz