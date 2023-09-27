Changing stereotypes via social media

Wyndham farmer Ben Dooley enjoys sharing his experiences with others. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

SouthlandSheep and beef

He's a passionate Southland farmer who is also passionate about educating others on modern farming practices.

Ben Dooley, who farms at Wyndham with his wife Sarah, is active on various social media platforms, discussing everything from winter cropping and new maize and clover planting, to general farming and mental health.

He was keen to change the perception of farmers so his two young sons, Ted, 7, and Elliot, 4, could continue the family’s farming tradition — should they choose to — and not face the negativity that his generation has.

It was in 2017 when Ben was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which was thankfully benign, that he first really discovered social media and its possibilities during his six-month recovery period from surgery.

While toying with the idea of utilising the various platforms, it was not until the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 that he got into it.

The number of viewers and followers kept increasing and he kept going, showing the world what he does and why he does it.

He also readily gives farm tours, including to his social media following, and interviews on radio, podcasts and television, driven by a desire to change some of the negative stereotypes in farming.

He said there was nothing particularly special about the farm — "it’s just a normal farm" — but he found people enjoyed visiting.

He has been farming sheep and beef since he left school at 16 and he is fourth-generation.

The Dooley family recently celebrated 100 years on the land and they have been booked in for next year’s Century Farm and Station Awards.

Asked what his "why" was, Ben said: "I don’t really know anything else. I don’t think I want to know anything else — I really enjoy what we do".

Sarah was heavily involved on the farm and their sons were included — where possible — along with the previous generation, and they too loved the lifestyle.

As much as the family was tied to the property a lot of the time, they had the opportunity to put the effort in, get ahead and take time off when it suited — including getting the boat out.

While there was no doubt that farming was a tough game these days, Ben said he was not sure how he would fare if he got a job in town and did not have stock to look after — "what would I get out of bed for in the morning?" — and he could not see himself doing anything else.

He is involved with the Eastern Southland Pest Eradication Society, tends to find himself behind the barbecue at local community "dos", and is barman at the Wyndham dog trials where he also usually hears how bad the sheep are.

He loved Southland, and said the best thing about the region was the lack of people.