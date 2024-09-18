Clash fails to live up to expectations

Steve Brooks and Bill Riding, of Christchurch, in their Audi R8 enroute to victory in the three-hour race during the first round of the Racer Products South Island Endurance Series at Teretonga Park on Saturday. Photo: supplied

The opening round of the Racer Products South Island Endurance Series took place at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Saturday with a three-hour and two one-hour races.

Steve Brooks and Bill Riding, of Christchurch, took a dominant win in the three-hour race while Hugh Gardiner, of Auckland, and Warren Black, of Oamaru, won the Class 2 and 3 and Class 4 and 5, one-hour races respectively.

The anticipated clash between the Audi R8 of Brooks and Riding and the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Glen Brazier (Invercargill) and Andrew Waite (Auckland) did not eventuate in the three-hour race after the Lamborghini battled both battery and ABS braking issues necessitating several pitstops.

The Audi had started on pole with the Lamborghini alongside, but Brooks and Riding had a largely trouble-free day and crossed the line after completing 183 laps.

They were seven laps ahead of fellow Cantabrians Paul Rickerby/Graham Rhodes in their Marc Mustang. Brothers Martin and Allan Dippie, of Otago, were third in their Porsche 992.

Brazier and Waite came home fourth with Waite having the consolation of setting the fastest lap of the race with a time of 54.788 seconds.

A small field of 10 cars started the race and all finished.

Brooks and Riding acknowledged the hard luck suffered by Brazier and Waite while Rickerby and Rhodes said their result was a team performance.