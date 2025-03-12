Community board member resigns

Colleen Lieshout (nee Te Au) has resigned as a member of the Mataura Community Board.

She tendered her resignation at Monday’s board meeting.

In a letter to the board she said the decision to resign had not been made lightly but due to family commitments and health considerations, she was no longer able to fulfil her duties to the standard the community deserved.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside such dedicated colleagues and contribute to initiatives that benefit Mataura.

"I am proud of what we’ve accomplished during my short tenure and the diversity we represented across our community," she said in her resignation letter.

Council staff had recommended the vacancy remained until the local body elections in October this year.

Mataura board chairwoman Nicky Coats said the board decided to contact the first unsuccessful candidate at the 2022 election for the Mataura Community Board.

The board will approach Constance Waihape to see if she is interested in taking up the vacant seat.