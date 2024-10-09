Community pantry open

Tapanui resident Yvonne Brownlie set up a community food pantry on Bushyhill St near the rear entrance of the Tapanui RSA. Photo: supplied

Tapanui has started a community pantry thanks to the help of one woman and local support.

Yvonne Brownlie, of Tapanui, said her idea of creating a food pantry in Tapanui seemed "obvious" due to the current economic climate.

"There is great need for sharing within communities at the moment, so it seemed obvious for Tapanui.

"We already have our fantastic food bank, but many people seem to find it hard to ask.

"With a pantry, people can come and go and leave and take as they please.

"The anonymity is appealing to those who may struggle to ask for help."

Mrs Brownlie began the process to create a pantry by asking the Tapanui RSA to have the pantry on their property, to which they agreed.

She then asked the local Blokes Shed in Tapanui for a quote to build the shed.

"I asked for a quote and they were very generous in building the pantry for free.

"Stuart Timber donated the timber for it and together we made it happen.

"I was very thankful to everyone who assisted to making the pantry happen.

It is situated on Bushyhill St at the rear entrance to the Tapanui RSA building.

So far, the pantry had been "well received."

"We have had donations of vegetables, tinned goods, pickles, jams and eggs so far.

"I encourage everyone who has a surplus of any of these goods, including baking and kindling to please put these in the pantry for the benefit of others."

