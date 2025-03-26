Correction

The names of two women were inadvertently transposed in a story in The Ensign on March 5 about Gore’s Happy Wanderers walking group who completed their annual three-day away trip last month.

The story should have said: Group member Jeanette Joyce said the group of 10, whose ages range from 60 to 80, did three river walks, a lake walk and visited three "delightful villages".

Isobel Agnew, who started the group in 2002, said their numbers had dwindled in recent years.