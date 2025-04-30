Health centre given masonic support

New toiletry kits and two new pulse oximeters were donated to Gore Health by the Southern Masonic Trust this past week (from left) Masonic Charitable Trust secretary treasurer Christine Baird, Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler, Masonic Charitable Trust chairman Neil O’Rorke, past Southland District grandmaster Russell Falconer. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Forget the smoke and mirrors, the secret is out, the Freemasons in Southland are a charitable bunch.

The Southland Masonic Charitable Trust has once again reached into its coffers, this time helping out Gore Health by donating over $4000 to the health centre.

This money was used to purchase two new pulse oximeters, used to measure oxygen saturation levels in a patient’s blood, as well as their heart rate.

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler said the equipment will serve a valuable purpose both in the health centre and on the go.

"We use these in transport so it’s critical we have these on the road, for monitoring.

"We need one [here at the health centre], and one to go with St John and the patient."

Mr Metzler said the Masonic Trust had always been very charitable, helping out the health centre for the past 15 years.

The organisation also donates emergency toiletry kits, for when people are admitted and may not be able to head home to grab a toothbrush and a comb.

The Southland Masonic Trust Chairman Neil O’Rorke said he was always happy to help out Gore Health.

Mr O’Rorke said the organisation was less smoke and mirrors these days and more of a charitable group in New Zealand.

"We’re trying to get Freemasonry out there more, it’s not a secret society ...

"Freemasons New Zealand gives away millions of dollars every year, with $20,000 to $30,000 just here in Southland," he said.

