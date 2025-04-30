Principals happy with upward trend in results

File photo: Peter McIntosh

Education is trending positively for the Gore district, as pass rates are exceeding national averages despite shake-ups in the curriculum.

Overall, Southland had good results for 2024, with 81.7% of total students receiving their NCEA level 2 achievements, 68.6% with level 3, and 50.4% getting their university entrance (UE).

This compares favourably to the national averages of 72.7% for NCEA level 2, 68.2% for NCEA level 3, and 48.2% for their UE.

But how did schools in and around the Gore district look?

St Peter’s College principal Kieran Udy is entering his second term at the school after taking on the leadership position earlier this year.

The school attained a 94% pass rate for level 2, 83.3% pass rate for level 3 and 76.7% UE rate.

Mr Udy said in an email he was happy with how the results were going.

"They are good results and we will continue to build on improving these results even further."

NCEA level 1 also changed last year, with students requiring not only the 60 credits but also a co-requisite of 10 credits in both numeracy and literacy, bringing them to 80 in total.

Māruawai College principal Mel Hamilton said her staff and students alike had shown remarkable perseverance through difficulties getting through new standards and the NCEA landscape.

Mrs Hamilton said results for numeracy and literacy pass rate for the co-requisite credits were lower than previous years, and targeted support was being brought in to help all students meet the essentials and pass.

For NCEA level 2 and 3, Mrs Hamilton was thrilled with the 79.3% and 77.1% pass rates respectively.

She said the UE rate of 60.4% was fantastic also.

"These are outstanding achievements that highlight our commitment to preparing students for further study, training, and employment."

Mrs Hamilton said she was very proud of how the school made it through the changes and differences in curriculum, students and teachers alike.

"Our learners, supported by our amazing staff, have once again shown resilience and commitment in navigating the evolving NCEA landscape."

Menzies College principal Kath Luoni said she felt very positive about her school and its NCEA results for 2024.

"Staff and students worked hard, particularly at [NCEA level 1]."

Students who had their passing of NCEA level 1 delayed due to the changes in requirements are now in a dedicated year 12 class for numeracy and literacy standards.

Once students gain what they require from the class, they will move to a different subject.

Despite this, Mrs Luoni said the Menzies year 11 cohort performed almost 15% better than the average for their school’s equity index band — the replacement rating system for the decile system — and better than 2023.

Mrs Luoni said a larger than average year 13 group had 18% left for employment or training.

The cohort still attained a 78% pass rate — down 7% on the year, but she said the outlook was still optimistic.

Blue Mountain College did not reply to a request for comment by the Ensign.

