Racism allegations questioned

A former Gore Gold Guitar winner, Amy Maynard, has called out racist overtones at last year’s festival.

She called it the worst festival experience of her life.

The Māori musician said she noticed multiple incidents of being treated differently than her white partner, as well as reactions to te reo Māori.

"It’s the eye rolls you see when people start using Māori on stage, people looking and projecting their anger and frustration just at me, not my partner."

But I don’t think it’s anything to do with racism.

No-one would have had a problem with Ms Maynard until she began speaking te reo, which more or less no-one would understand.

Ms Maynard also said she was warned to avoid speaking te reo last year or face an immediate disqualification, which she disregarded.

Gold Guitar Awards convener Philip Geary denied there was any disqualification for speaking te reo.

[Abridged — Ed]

Gordon Hayes

Gore