Knapdale comeback not enough to turn tables

St Peter’s A goal attack Mackai Ross was relentless, with an aggressive playing style and a keen eye for the goal. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

It looks like it will be a two-horse race in the premier club netball grade.

Teams moved into the second round last Saturday and Wyndham, Pioneer and St Mary’s A ran out the winners.

Wyndham had a close win over Knapdale 27-25. The Wyndham side were reasonably well ahead for most of the game but Knapdale came thundering back in the final quarter, scoring eight goals to three but it was not quite enough.

St Mary’s goal attack Paige Blom shots a goal during the highly contested bout on Saturday afternoon.

Wyndham have had just the one loss over the season, going down to St Mary’s A 25-22 on June 14. That has left the unbeaten St Mary’s three points ahead of them on the table, Wyndham gaining a bonus point for their close loss to St Mary’s.

St Mary’s had a good win over St Peter’s College 34-20 and were in command throughout the match. The school side had some strong periods but St Mary’s scored the last five goals to make the win more convincing.

In the other game, Pioneer had a comfortable win, defeating Māruawai College 33-22. The school team were only three goals behind at halftime but Pioneer pulled away in the second half for a clear victory.

Pioneer sit in third on the table with 12 points, followed by St Peter’s College on eight points, while Māruawai College and Knapdale both have six points. Blue Mountain College lead the A grade. — APL