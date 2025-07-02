Dairy linked to reduced bowel cancer risk in women

Following Bowel Cancer Awareness month, a Gore GP is recommending a glass of milk a day to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Dr Debra Wilson, of Gore Medical Centre, has pointed to a study published in January that showed when it comes to preventing bowel cancer, dairy is not the enemy.

The article in scientific journal Nature Communications found that dairy, mainly due to its calcium content, could reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by as much as 17%.

Whereas foods such as red meat and alcohol were associated with an increased risk.

The study examined the dietary factors of half a million women living in the UK over 16 years — with 12,251 cases of bowel cancer.

The subjects were largely of European decent, the study acknowledged.

One of the authors, nutritional epidemiologist Keren Papier, attributed the protective effect of milk to its calcium content.

They also found yoghurt, with its probiotics, alongside wholegrains, fruit, cereals and fibre to be protective against

the cancer.

Unfortunately for those who like to have a glass or two of alcohol in the evenings, the data showed that having two standard drinks a day increased the risk of bowel cancer by 15%.

Dr Wilson said after reading the study, she recommended patients consume the equivalent of a large glass of milk per day, alongside yoghurt.

She said this could reduce bowel cancer risk.

For those who could not have dairy, she recommended other calcium rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, fish with edible bones and milk alternatives with added calcium.

The study showed that red and processed meat were associated with increased risk but, she said, the data did not differentiate red or grassfed meat from processed.

Despite its reputation as being dairy country, Southland has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world.

Dr Wilson said it would be interesting to look into environmental risks, such as toxic chemicals, as well as genetic ones.

"The genetic testing that they can do now is just expanding year by year," she said.

"They’re able to pick up genes that are high risk or like that run in families."

In the meantime, a diet high in calcium as well as vitamin C, phosphorus, riboflavin, magnesium and potassium were shown to lower risk of bowel cancer.

"A well-balanced diet including a good variety of fruit and vegetables, wholegrains, foods high in fibre is also recommended," Dr Wilson said.

"Alcohol and processed meat intake should be limited and lean grassfed red meat eaten in moderation."

