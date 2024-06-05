Council closes back country link route

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southland District Council has announced a temporary road closure for a back country link route.
From now until October 25, the council has prohibited traffic from using Old Snow Pole Track near Piano Flat, from its intersection with Canton Rd to the boundary with Central Otago.
The council said this was "owing to climatic conditions because the use of that section ... may cause damage to the road".